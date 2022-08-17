Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity forced into host of squad changes for Super League clash

Hull FC have been forced to make four changes to their 21-man squad for Friday night’s visit of Wakefield Trinity.

Jake Connor and Kane Evans will serve one-match suspensions while both Darnell McIntosh and Jack Walker miss out with ankle injuries suffered in last week’s hammering at the hands of St Helens.

Ligi Sao is back from a three-game and Manu Ma’u returns from almost two months out with a hamstring injury to lessen the blow for Brett Hodgson.

But the Hull coach has looked to the Academy to also include Lewis Martin and Kyle Armstrong in his squad, with both in line for potential first-team debuts.

Adam Swift (leg), Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles), Josh Griffin (quad), Andre Savelio (knee), Joe Cator (Achilles), Jack Brown (shoulder) and Cameron Scott (groin) remain sidelined.

Wakefield are forced into three changes of their own, with Kelepi Tanginoa suspended and James Batchelor out with a hamstring injury.

Loanee Jamie Shaul is ineligible to face his parent club, so Max Jowitt’s return from a month-long absence with a hamstring issue is a timely one.

Rob Butler and Kyle Evans are also recalled to Willie Poching’s 21-man squad.

But Tom Johnstone (groin), Reece Lyne (ankle), Jay Pitts (hand), Liam Kay (ankle), and Jorge Taufua (arm) are all still unavailable.

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity – MKM Stadium, Friday 8pm

Hull FC: 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 30 Scott Taylor, 32 Harvey Barron, 33 Denive Balmforth, 34 Davy Litten, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 38 Ellis Longstaff, 39 Lewis Martin, 40 Will Smith, 41 Kye Armstrong.

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 14 Jordy Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 17 Lee Gaskell, 18 Lee Kershaw, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 34 Rob Butler, 35 David Fifita, 36 Kyle Evans, 37 Josh Bowden.