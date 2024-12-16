France captain and ex-York Valkyrie star looking to break through in Australia

French women’s rugby league team captain Elisa Akpa is unafraid to take on new challenges in her quest to become the best player she can be and is currently enjoying life down under.

Elisa Akpa is in Australia for the travel and cultural experiences as much as the rugby league. In the last few seasons the prop forward, who started her rugby league career at Catalans, has enjoyed the delights of historic York and now sunny Sydney.

It’s not that she doesn’t love the greatest game of all, it’s just that she is soaking in what life has to offer on her rugby league journey.

“I follow my heart and mentality. Sometimes people may not understand what I am doing. But I just think I follow my heart, deeply,” the French forward, who traveled to Australia without a club or contract before choosing Wests Tigers, explained.

“I played a number of sports at a good level, including tennis and basketball before devoting myself to rugby. When I moved to the south of France, I discovered rugby league by going to Gilbert Brutus to watch the Catalans Dragons play. I started playing for the Déesses Catalanes in 2018. A friend suggested I give it a try, knowing that I already played rugby.”

Akpa played the 2024 season in the second tier NSW Premiership competition with the Tigers in Sydney. Her start was delayed while she recovered from a shoulder injury, but she quickly transformed from being a bench player to a starting prop forward.

At this stage she is unsure how next year will pan out in terms of a club but she is determined to remain in Australia for the foreseeable future.

“Coming here has been a significant step for me, in my life, in everything. I think it’s a part of me just always needing to embrace new challenges and experiences.

“It’s further away than I’ve been before and that makes it more challenging, especially with the time difference. My family understands my ambition, and they support me in this way. I’m really fortunate in that sense I think.

“I was in England for six months last year. It was amazing just to discover a new country, new culture and new language. It was to play rugby (league) so it was the best for me and I grew as a player and as an individual.”

Akpa has nothing but good memories from her time at York Valkyrie where she helped the North Yorkshire club win their first ever Super League Grand Final under coach Lindsay Anfield in front of a record crowd.

“It’s emotional when I talk about Lindsay because it was an incredible experience with her as she quickly influenced my growth both as a player and as an individual. Her coaching style focuses on development where players are encouraged to push their limits and excel. I have gained valuable insights from her and I appreciate how she, my former teammates and the fans from York support me through messages as I navigate my transition to Australia. Lindsay is the best coach I’ve had in my life.”

The learning experience has continued in Australia. An occupational therapist in France, Elisa is employed by a private boys school in Sydney when she is not training and playing for Wests Tigers.

“I like it a lot (working at the school). I can develop my skills as a coach. First it was rugby union coaching and then tennis. I like this school and it’s been nice. It’s a new culture, different from France. Sometimes I say I think I was born in the wrong country.

“Of course playing rugby league in Australia is more intense compared to France. It’s more competitive because a lot of girls play rugby league so it’s different for me. I learned to adapt to a high level of competition here and it’s a different tactical approach. The five months here have improved my skills and understanding of the game quickly.

“I am not afraid to say when I was starting on the bench for the first few matches it was like wow I am on the bench. It’s been a while (since I was in that position) but it’s for a reason. The girls on the team said it’s competitive so you have to work more. So after five matches I was in the starting side. For the coaches this is normal, you start on the bench and if you do well you are in the starting team. It’s very interesting.”

“Wests Tigers is an impressive club, with a strong sense of community and a rich history. There is a commitment to excellence. I was impressed by the slogan ‘any player, any time, any moment.’ The coaches say it all the time and it’s very inclusive. I am grateful and fortunate to be part of this passionate community.”

A number of female French national team players have preceded Elisa in coming out to Australia to try their luck and develop as players including Laureane Biville, Cristina Song Puche and Perrine Monsaratt. At this stage, despite the talent, no French female player has taken the field with an NRLW team however it seems just a matter of time before it eventuates.

Akpa is hoping she will be the one to achieve the breakthrough and is keen to stay in Australia until after the next World Cup in 2026.

“I’m enjoying my professional roles and the last year. I’d like to stay until the next World Cup. That’s not just for me as a player but as an individual too. At the moment I am exploring the possibilities to stay here longer.

“I’m not the youngest person to be a player but I think my body is okay to play for a few more years so I will give my best to that. It’s not about age, it’s not about whether I can do it or I cannot do it, I just do it.

“I’m doing my best every day to improve and I hope to inspire other players, just as I’ve been inspired by those who came before me.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 503 (December 2024)

