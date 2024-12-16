Bradford Bulls squad numbers as key squad number left vacant and ex-Super League stars dominate

BRADFORD BULLS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025 Championship season.

Waqa Blake gets the number 3 jersey following his recent arrival from St Helens, Guy Armitage takes the number 5 shirt while James Meadows and Joe Keyes take the 6 and 7 shirts respectively.

Matty Gee and James Donaldson take 12 and 13, with fellow new signings Ronan Michael (20), Emmanuel Waine (21) and Mason Corbett (32) receiving their first squad numbers as Bradford players.

Interestingly, no number 2 has been handed out with the potential new signing.

1. Tom Holmes

3. Waqa Blake

4. Kieran Gill

5. Guy Armitage

6. James Meadows

7. Joe Keyes

8. Michael Lawrence

9. Jordan Lilley

10. Ebon Scurr

11. Zac Fulton

12. Matty Gee

13. James Donaldson

14. Mitch Souter

15. Logan Bayliss

16. Nathan Mason

17. Franklin Pele

18. Sam Hallas

19. Tyran Ott

20. Ronan Michael

21. Emmanuel Waine

22. Eliot Peposhi

23. Jorge Taufua

24. Keven Appo

30. Jamie Gill

31. Sam Ackroyd

32. Mason Corbett

37. Jayden Okunbor

38. Jacob Bateman

39. Amy Teece (Fan – Raffle Winner)

