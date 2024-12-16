Bradford Bulls squad numbers as key squad number left vacant and ex-Super League stars dominate

BRADFORD BULLS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025 Championship season.
Waqa Blake gets the number 3 jersey following his recent arrival from St Helens, Guy Armitage takes the number 5 shirt while James Meadows and Joe Keyes take the 6 and 7 shirts respectively.
Matty Gee and James Donaldson take 12 and 13, with fellow new signings Ronan Michael (20), Emmanuel Waine (21) and Mason Corbett (32) receiving their first squad numbers as Bradford players.
Interestingly, no number 2 has been handed out with the potential new signing.
1. Tom Holmes
3. Waqa Blake
4. Kieran Gill
5. Guy Armitage
6. James Meadows
7. Joe Keyes
8. Michael Lawrence
9. Jordan Lilley
10. Ebon Scurr
11. Zac Fulton
12. Matty Gee
13. James Donaldson
14. Mitch Souter
15. Logan Bayliss
16. Nathan Mason
17. Franklin Pele
18. Sam Hallas
19. Tyran Ott
20. Ronan Michael
21. Emmanuel Waine
22. Eliot Peposhi
23. Jorge Taufua
24. Keven Appo
30. Jamie Gill
31. Sam Ackroyd
32. Mason Corbett
37. Jayden Okunbor
38. Jacob Bateman
39. Amy Teece (Fan – Raffle Winner)
