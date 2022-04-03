Amateur Rugby League player suffers freak injury with corner flag stuck in his leg

Saturday’s National Conference League Division One fixture between Ince Rose Bridge and Saddleworth Rangers was delayed by a freak injury to the visitors’ Charlie Mills.

The winger dived in wide out early in the second half to bring Rangers, who trailed 20-6 at the break, back into the contest.

But the try became of secondary importance when it was realised that in the act of scoring, a corner flag had become impaled in Mills’ leg.

Fortunately qualified medical personnel were present, stopping attempts to pull the flag out.

Paramedics and the Fire Brigade were called and Saddleworth secretary Peter Townsend told League Express: “The Fire Brigade cut away most of the post so Charlie could be put in the ambulance.

“He was taken to a special unit at Wigan to remove the embedded piece after a CT scan, to ensure that no arteries were damaged.”

Mills was undergoing surgery on Sunday.

Charlie McManus converted the try when play resumed, but Ince went on to win the game 32-12.

