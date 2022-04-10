Bevan French grateful for Wigan Warriors support and makes admission on fullback role

Bevan French is thankful for the care and compassion he has received from Wigan Warriors over a “rollercoaster” year.

French returned to the field two weeks ago after ten months out of action, having missed most of last season with a hamstring injury.

He returned home to Australia for his recovery and then stayed on compassionate leave following the death of his mother.

French expressed his gratitude to the Warriors for the support he has received and he believes he is at a special club where “Rugby League doesn’t come first”.

He explained: “It’s been a rollercoaster and they’ve been so understanding.

“There were times when I mentally wasn’t there and they understood and did everything to get me back on track as soon as possible.”

“We still want to learn and compete, but there’s a real emphasis on more important things, whether it’s family, having stronger bonds with each other or trying to give back to the community.

“Every club does those things but this is the first that’s had such a big emphasis on it.”

Previously Wigan’s first-choice fullback, he has had to make do with playing on the wing since his return due to the exceptional form of Jai Field.

French admits he probably won’t see his old spot again for a while, but is happy to see Field doing so well.

“I remember having a chat with Jai the other year when he wanted to come over,” said French.

“I knew what he was capable of and I’m just glad he’s got the chance to showcase it.

“Last year he was so unlucky with the injuries but we’ve known for a while what he’s capable of.

“I probably won’t get it (the fullback position) back again but that’s alright. This year for me is just about getting back out and competing again.”

French says he is excited to play more games in the more attacking style Wigan are exhibiting under Matt Peet.

“All the same structures and things are there but there’s just a bit more freedom,” he said.

“Being one of the smaller guys in the squad, that’s something I thrive on – eyes-up, broken-field footy.

“It’s what I’ve done my whole life. Watching that from the sidelines made me hungry to get out there and be a part of it.

