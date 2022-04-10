Hull FC not ready to battle for major honours says Brett Hodgson

Brett Hodgson says Hull FC have a lot to learn before they can be competing for major trophies.

Their assault on the Challenge Cup came to a disappointing end at the quarter-final stage with defeat away at Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

Now only Super League remains in their sights, after a decent start to the season, which has brought four wins and three defeats from the opening seven rounds of fixtures.

There is the small matter of a Hull derby away this Friday and Hodgson admits serious improvement is needed if they are to enjoy their Good Friday.

But he believes the Cup exit to Huddersfield has shown where his team come up short in big matches and that, until those issues are sorted, they can’t think about challenging for honours.

“We have to learn that in these big games, you have to be clinical and you have to be willing to do the stuff that gets you the result at the end of 80 minutes,” said Hodgson.

“And that’s working hard defensively, not taking short cuts. It’s making sure that your preparation is good and you’re performing at the level that is required every single game. We’re just not there yet.”

Hull have a continuing concern over centre Carlos Tuimavave, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury.

Tuimavave has played only once this season after having been out in the early stages of the campaign with a hamstring problem. Hodgson says that his current problem is proving problematic.

He said: “Carlos is still (struggling with) his calf. We’re monitoring it and we’re trying to work out why (the problem is) continuing to have this longevity.

“Until he’s right, he won’t feature. Hopefully (that will be) soon.”

