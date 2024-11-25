French TV deal for 2025 Super League season yet to be signed as negotiations continue with solitary channel

NO French TV deal has been signed for the 2025 Super League season as of yet as negotiations continue between IMG and l’Equipe and TV3 for the rights.

L’Equipe and TV3 showed a selection of Catalans fixtures for the first time in 2023, but they decided to cover every home fixture in 2024 for the first time.

Now, according to French publication L’Independant, negotiations between IMG and the two firms are continuing, with no other channel currently making the step forward to take on the broadcasting mantle.

The last TV deal between IMG and l’Equipe and TV3 was not signed off until early February 2024, just weeks before the 2024 Super League season started so any hopes of a quick solution may be found wanting.

L’Equipe is a free-to-air channel available throughout France, part of the media group including the renowned daily sports newspaper of the same name.

The majority of Catalans fixtures were shown on L’Equipe Live, their streaming platform, whilst TV3 is a Catalan-language channel broadcasting in Spain.

In 2025, the Dragons will have to fund all of Super League visitors’ trips to the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

