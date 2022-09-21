Fresh twist as St Helens’ Morgan Knowles free to play in Grand Final after second appeal

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles can play in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final following a successful second appeal against a two-match suspension.

Knowles was initially banned for dangerous contact on Salford Red Devils’ Chris Atkin in last week’s play-off semi-final win, and he was unsuccessful in appealing against the decision to a tribunal on Tuesday.

But extraordinarily, following a second appeal by Saints, a new tribunal on Wednesday has decided in favour of Knowles.

The RFL say the tribunal “accepted that while there was some twisting to apply pressure to the limb of an opposing player, this did not exceed the normal range of movement and therefore could not have posed an ‘unacceptable risk of injury'” as initially concluded.

The full minutes of the hearing will be available on the RFL website on Thursday morning, but Knowles is now available to face Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford this weekend.