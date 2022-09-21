Tony Gigot among four more players to leave Toulouse Olympique

Toulouse Olympique have announced the departure of four more players following their relegation from Super League, including Tony Gigot.

Halfback Gigot, a former Lance Todd Trophy winner, captained the club in their first ever season in the competition but will now leave.

Fellow half Corey Norman, the Australian who came out of retirement to join Toulouse midway through the season, will also depart.

They are joined by winger Matty Russell, who had only one season with Olympique, and French international forward Romain Navarrete after a year and a half at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Toulouse will also lose the retiring Joseph Paulo, Leeds Rhinos-bound Justin Sangaré and Mitch Garbutt, who is joining St Gaudens, plus Andrew Dixon, Maxime Puech and Lloyd White, who is also expected to retire.