Fresh twist over John Bateman’s future beyond Warrington Wolves loan

JOHN BATEMAN intends to return to Wests Tigers at the end of his loan spell with Warrington Wolves, according to reports.

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that Bateman’s agent has told the NRL club of his intention to come back to the club.

Bateman is still contracted to Wests for another two seasons, having signed a four-year deal after leaving Wigan Warriors at the end of 2022.

But the Tigers, who have finished bottom of the NRL in each of the past three seasons, allowed the England international to depart mid-season and return to Super League.

When he joined Warrington in August, Bateman said he was unsure what his future would hold beyond this season.

“They probably didn’t have much to play for over there so that’s probably why they were more than keen to (let me go),” he said.

“I’ll have to see what gets said and what goes from there. I don’t know from their end (what they want), but on my end, I’ve got a house over there and stuff like that so, for me, I’ll be going back at the end of the year.”

It appears that is now his firm intention once his time with Warrington comes to an end.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast