Why Newcastle Thunder have achieved their aim despite a winless season in League One

NEWCASTLE THUNDER chairman Keith Christie will be happy to see the club take small steps forward in 2025, insisting there is no rush to be a dominant force in the league once again.

Thunder’s problems since being relegated from the Championship at the end of last season have been well documented, but for Christie, 2024 proved to be a positive first step in their rebuilding process.

“Our objective was to get to the end of the season, and we’ve got there with a bit of cash in our hands,” he said.

“I don’t think there’ll be many other clubs that will be able to say that.

“Having been involved in this sport for a long time, I know that that you can throw money at winning League One – we’ve done that before as others have. But we’re not going to do that.

“Instead we’re going to focus on growing and developing our own lads in the North East, try to add to the squad for next season and if we can win three or four games next year it would be a huge step forward for us. That’s the growth plan.

“We’re not looking at getting millions of pounds thrown into it to jump right up the table. We are growing the club organically and what we spend will be what people bring through the turnstiles.

“We’re growing as we see fit and a few others could probably take a leaf out of our book.”

