Friday Night Super League: Wakefield RELEGATED, Castleford humiliated by Wigan and St Helens beat Warrington

THERE were three Super League fixtures that took place tonight, with all three having a bearing on the League Leaders’ Shield, play-off and relegation race.

Live on Sky Sports, Warrington Wolves took on St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Saints led 12-0 at half-time after tries from Curtis Sironen and Mark Percival with the latter converting both. It was an absolute classic between these two rivals and Daryl Clark cut the deficit to just six points on the hour with a trademark dart before Moses Mbye sealed the result in the last minute to run out 18-6 winners.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity took on Leigh Leopards knowing a loss would relegate them to the Championship. Trinity trailed at half-time, 12-6, after Liam Hood’s try was cancelled out by efforts from Tom Briscoe and Josh Charnley. It was nip and tuck throughout and after both sides traded tries and penalties in the second-half, it was 18-18 going into the final stages. Up stepped that man Gareth O’Brien to nail what he thought would be the winning drop goal, but Luke Gale grabbed his own one-pointer on the hooter to send the game into Golden Point. However, it mattered little as O’Briens stepped up to send over the winning drop-goal in the 89th minute to make it 20-19.

The third game of the night saw Castleford Tigers make the trip to the DW Stadium to take on the Wigan Warriors. The Warriors were, however, in a buoyant mood and led 22-6 at the break with Abbas Miski grabbing four first-half tries. It’s fair to say that the Tigers weren’t at the races and another second-half onslaught consigned the West Yorkshire side to a humiliating 48-6 defeat.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.