WATCH: Gareth O’Brien’s winning drop goal for Leigh Leopards that relegated Wakefield Trinity in the 89th minute

WAKEFIELD TRINITY travelled to the Leigh Leopards tonight knowing that a defeat would relegate them to the Championship.

To be fair to the West Yorkshire side, they battled from the first minute and after trailing 12-6 at half-time, Trinity made it 18-18 with just ten minutes to go.

Leigh’s Gareth O’Brien and Wakefield’s Luke Gale traded drop goals to send the fixture into Golden Point before O’Brien stepped up to win the encounter 20-19 in the 89th minute.

It couldn’t have been harder for the Trinity players who sank to their knees at the final whistle with the club’s 25-year Super League stay now over.

Here is the moment from The Sportsman from O’Brien that sent Wakefield down – just as he did for Salford Red Devils against Hull KR back in the 2016 Million Pound Game: