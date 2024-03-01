Friday Night Super League: Warrington beat poor Castleford, St Helens overcome Leigh in feisty affair and Wigan show steel against Huddersfield

THERE were three Super League fixtures live tonight with St Helens hosting Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers travelling to Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors taking on Huddersfield Giants.

Here is how all three games played out:

St Helens vs Leigh Leopards

Things couldn’t have started any worse for Leigh in the opening minute with John Asiata sinbinned for a dangerous low tackle, though Saints couldn’t take advantage of the extra man.

Finally, the first try of the game came around the half-hour mark when Jack Welsby went over, but Mark Percival couldn’t add the extras with Saints 4-0 up at the break.

Half-time: St Helens 4-0 Leigh Leopards

The Leopards were first on the scoreboard in the second-half when Zak Hardaker crossed, but Tommy Makinson restored Saints’ lead on 51 minutes. Mark Percival converted to make it 10-4.

Percival added a penalty to extend the hosts’ lead to eight points with Saints holding on for a 12-4 win as Brad Dwyer spent the last five minutes in the sinbin.

Full-time: St Helens 12-4 Leigh Leopards

Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers

Castleford were looking for their first win of the 2024 Super League season, and, they were the first on the scoresheet when Josh Simm finished off a flowing move on ten minutes. Rowan Milnes couldn’t convert as the Tigers led 4-0.

However, Warrington weren’t scoreless for long and Matty Ashton produced a stunning flying finish to level the score around the midway point in the first-half. Stefan Ratchford expertly converted for a 6-4 lead.

Ashton produced another sublime finish as the Wolves extended their lead just before the half-hour, Ratchford again converting from the touchline to make it 12-4.

Joe Philbin touched down a stellar Matt Dufty break on 33 minutes with Ratchford extending the lead to 18-4. And the latter added a penalty on the half-time hooter as the Wolves held a 20-4 lead at the break.

Half-time: Warrington Wolves 20-4 Castleford Tigers

Warrington struck a cruel blow straight after half-time when Dufty crossed as Ratchford kept up his 100 per cent kicking record at 26-4.

The Tigers finally stemmed the flow with Innes Senior going over in the corner, but again Milnes was wayward with the extras.

Warrington had the last say with Josh Thewlis taking a nice Ben Currie offload with five minutes to go. Thewlis couldn’t convert as the Wolves ran out 30-8 winners.

Full-time: Warrington Wolves 30-8 Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants

Wigan began the brighter of the two sides, Liam Marshall breaking the deadlock on 11 minutes with a customary try. Harry Smith converted for a 6-0 lead before Bevan French grabbed his own four-pointer, dotting down a Adam Keighran break. Smith was again on target to make it 12-0.

The Giants were reduced to 12 men moments later when Adam Milner was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle on Wigan’s Tyler Dupree. And the hosts exploited the extra man with Marshall dotting down for his second. Smith converted for an 18-0 lead.

Elliot Wallis restored some hope for the Giants six minutes before the break, taking a cut-out Adam Clune pass though Olly Russell missed the conversion.

Half-time: Wigan Warriors 18-4 Huddersfield Giants

Adam Swift gave Huddersfield hope at the start of the second-half with Russell converting at 18-10, but Marshall notched a hat-trick shortly after to restore control for the home side. Smith couldn’t add the extras as Wigan led 22-10.

Smith made it 24-10 with a penalty before Jack Murchie gave Huddersfield hope with time running out but Dupree made sure of the win with a big effort five minutes from time. Smith converted for a 30-16 win.

Full-time: Wigan Warriors 30-16 Huddersfield Giants

