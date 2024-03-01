St Helens boss Paul Wellens on John Asiata tackle and sinbin and victory over Leigh Leopards

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has given his view on his side’s 12-4 victory over Leigh Leopards at the Totally Wicked Stadium tonight.

Saints led just 4-0 at half-time before Zak Hardaker responded for Leigh to level the score just after the break with Leigh’s John Asiata sent to the sinbin in the first minute

However, the home side hit back to run out 12-4 winners with Wellens summing up the game and Asiata’s tackle.

“It was a tough game, a slow game at times and it never really got going,” Wellens said on Sky Sports after the game.

“I don’t want to get caught up in the tackle, the decision was made to yellow card him. The directive has gone out to all clubs on that type of tackle.

“He’s left the field on crutches, we will wish him well and hope he returns to fitness soon.

“We’ve had a decent start. We are happy with where we are at the moment, there is a lot of improvement still in us.”

