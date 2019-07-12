Friday’s Rugby League Round-Up: Robins down Rhinos as Saints cruise to derby win

Hull KR picked up a huge victory in their fight against relegation as they beat rivals Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Danny McGuire, in his final appearance at the ground where he established himself as one of the greatest of the Super League era, put on a masterclass against his former club in a 32-16 victory. Kane Linnett scored twice for Tony Smith’s side.

St Helens reasserted their status as Super League’s benchmark side after easing to victory over in-form rivals Wigan 32-10.

Tommy Makinson scored twice in the match, with Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama and Jonny Lomax also crossing. Zak Hardaker responded for the Warriors.

Salford Red Devils won at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the second time this season as they picked up a shock 22-12 win over Warrington.

Ian Watson’s side kept their play-off hopes alive after responding to back-to-back defeats with an excellent victory, in which Krisnan Inu scored twice.

Castleford won the West Yorkshire derby as they beat out of form rivals Wakefield 36-16.

Tigers winger James Clare scored a second-half hat-trick to ensure an 11th straight win for the Tigers over their rivals.

Meanwhile, Catalans overcame a dramatic Huddersfield fightback to beat the Giants 32-28.

The Dragons were 32-12 ahead after an hour after a Sam Tomkins hat-trick and Jodie Broughton brace.

But the Giants stormed back through Darnell McIntosh, Lee Gaskell and Innes Senior, before coming agonisingly close to winning the game with the final play.

In the Championship, Sheffield kept their play-off hopes alive with a 28-22 win over Dewsbury.