Watch this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (11 Jul) online now.

Are we spending too much time analysing the perils of clubs in the relegation zone and not enough on praising the efforts of those in the promotion and title race?

Is the TV broadcast appearance money a fair deal or should it be simply put in a big pot and shared among all the clubs?

And, as the game is always looking for money, is private equity the way to go?

Regular host Matt Shaw is on holiday this week, so Ron Knox takes the chair to discuss all these topics and more with Wakefield CEO Michael Carter, York City Knights Head Coach James Ford and former Cronulla Sharks boss Damian Irvine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rugby League Back Chat is first broadcast on Thursdays on Freesports TV. Check the Freesports TV website for listings and how to access the channel.