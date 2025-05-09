Frustration for Bradford Bulls as ex-Hull FC prop leaves

POWERFUL Kiwi prop Franklin Pele appears to have played his last game for Bradford Bulls, who are now seeking a replacement.

The frustrated Championship club say the 24-year-old former Hull FC man is joining a third-tier French rugby union side, having negotiated the move without their knowledge.

And given Pele’s contract ran to the end of this year, Bradford are looking into the legality of the switch.

The ex-Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs player joined the Bulls last June following his release by Hull after an unsettled spell there which included a loan stint at York Knights.

Pele made his mark by notching nine tries in 15 Bradford appearances last year, and played his eleventh match of this season as Oldham were beaten 42-12 at Boundary Park last month.

After Pele told the Bulls he no longer wanted to represent them, a spokesman said: “No Bradford Bulls player nor individual ever has been or ever will be bigger than the club.

“Any contracted player must be fully committed to representing the club. Franklin Pele has therefore played his last match for our club.

“His sudden departure allows talented players within our existing squad who do want to play for us an opportunity to further impress and secure a place in our matchday 17.

“It also allows the club to look elsewhere to see if there any players of the required standard contractually available to add competition and further depth to our existing, exciting squad.”