Wigan Warriors halfback Jack Farrimond heads out on dual-registration

WIGAN WARRIORS halfback Jack Farrimond has headed out to Championship side London Broncos on dual-registration.

Ahead of the Broncos’ home tie against Sheffield Eagles on Sunday at Rosslyn Park, they have Farrimond, Kian McDermott, Lukas Mason and Taylor Kerr all in the squad from partners Wigan.

Farrimond, 19, has made nine appearances for the Warriors since making his debut in 2024, registering four tries and six goals.

But he has played just once this year with Bevan French and Harry Smith their clear first-choice halfbacks.

The Broncos, meanwhile, sit second bottom in the Championship with just two wins from eight games and are only two points above bottom side Hunslet.