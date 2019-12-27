Full list of pre-season fixtures in 2020

Sunday, January 5th
Barrow Raiders v Oldham 14:00
Featherstone Rovers v York City Knights 15:00
Halifax v Hull FC 15:00
Hunslet v Bradford Bulls 15:00
Salford Red Devils v Swinton Lions 13:00
Friday, January 10th
Coventry Bears v London Broncos 19:30
Saturday, January 11th
Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven 15:00
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Centurions 12:00
Sunday, January 12th
Barrow Raiders v North Wales Crusaders 15:00
Huddersfield Giants v Halifax 15:00 Jermaine McGillvary Testimonial
Hull FC v London Broncos 15:00
Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs 15:00
Keighley Cougars v Dewsbury Rams 15:00
Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls 15:00 Jamie Jones-Buchanan Testimonial
Rochdale Hornets v Oldham 15:00
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR 14:00 Danny Brough Testimonial
Widnes Vikings v Castleford Tigers 15:00
Friday, January 17th
London Skolars v Wigan Warriors 14:15
Saturday, January 18th
Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique 16:00
Sunday, January 19th
Batley Bulldogs v Hull FC 15:00
Castleford Tigers v Toronto Wolfpack 15:00 Michael Shenton Testimonial
Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls 15:00
Doncaster v Sheffield Eagles 14:00
Hull KR v Featherstone Rovers 14:00
Keighley Cougars v Coventry Bears 15:00
Rochdale Hornets v Swinton Lions 15:00
St Helens v London Broncos 14:30 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook Testimonial
Whitehaven v Workington Town 15:00
Widnes Vikings v North Wales Crusaders 15:00
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos 15:00 Liam Farrell Testimonial
York City Knights v Halifax 15:00
Wednesday, January 22nd
Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants 19:30
Thursday, January 23rd
Leigh Centurions v Wigan Warriors 19:30
Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils 19:45 Mike Cooper Testimonial
Friday, January 24th
Doncaster v Wakefield Trinity Reserves 19:30
Featherstone Rovers v Leeds Rhinos 19:30
Saturday, January 25th
London Skolars v London Broncos 15:00
Swinton Lions v Warrington Wolves 14:00
Whitehaven v North Wales Crusaders 14:00
Sunday, January 26th
Barrow Raiders v Workington Town 13:30
Batley Bulldogs v Huddersfield Giants 14:00
Bradford Bulls v York City Knights 15:00
Newcastle Thunder v Leeds Rhinos 15:00
Friday, January 31st
Hunslet v Leeds Rhinos 19:30