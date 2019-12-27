D-Day beckons for BARLA National Cup hopefuls

Teams wishing to take part in the 2020 BARLA National Cup have until teatime tomorrow (Saturday 28 December) to confirm their inclusion ahead of the draw for the Preliminary Round, which will be made at the BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final – which is being played at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone – this Sunday.
BARLA suspect that some clubs may mistakenly believe that their entries have been received, but that delays in the Christmas post could result in them missing out.
Twenty-three entries have been lodged, comprising:
Almondbury Spartans
Aspatria Hornets
Beverley
Cutsyke Raiders
Drighlington
Ellenborough Rangers
Glasson Rangers
Hanging Heaton
Illingworth Kells
Maryport
Mirfield Stags
Myton Warriors
Orrell St James
Queensbury
Sharlston Rovers
Siddal
Thatto Heath Crusaders A
Upton
Wath Brow Hornets A
West Bank Bears
West Hull Academy
Wigan St Cuthberts
BARLA Vice Chairman Steve Manning said: “Any clubs who think they have entered but who are not on the list should email me at d_manning@blueyonder.co.uk, or call me on 077 5762 6595, by 5.00pm on Saturday 28 December.”
The Preliminary Round, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday 18 January 2020 (not 4 January as previously indicated).
The 2019 competition was won by Thatto Heath Crusaders A in a pulsating clash with West Hull.