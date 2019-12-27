D-Day beckons for BARLA National Cup hopefuls

Teams wishing to take part in the 2020 BARLA National Cup have until teatime tomorrow (Saturday 28 December) to confirm their inclusion ahead of the draw for the Preliminary Round, which will be made at the BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final – which is being played at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone – this Sunday.

BARLA suspect that some clubs may mistakenly believe that their entries have been received, but that delays in the Christmas post could result in them missing out.

Twenty-three entries have been lodged, comprising:

Almondbury Spartans

Aspatria Hornets

Beverley

Cutsyke Raiders

Drighlington

Ellenborough Rangers

Glasson Rangers

Hanging Heaton

Illingworth Kells

Maryport

Mirfield Stags

Myton Warriors

Orrell St James

Queensbury

Sharlston Rovers

Siddal

Thatto Heath Crusaders A

Upton

Wath Brow Hornets A

West Bank Bears

West Hull Academy

Wigan St Cuthberts

BARLA Vice Chairman Steve Manning said: “Any clubs who think they have entered but who are not on the list should email me at d_manning@blueyonder.co.uk, or call me on 077 5762 6595, by 5.00pm on Saturday 28 December.”

The Preliminary Round, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday 18 January 2020 (not 4 January as previously indicated).

The 2019 competition was won by Thatto Heath Crusaders A in a pulsating clash with West Hull.