The funeral of Nigel Hollingsworth, who served as Secretary of the British Amateur Rugby League Association and the Oldham ARL around a quarter of a century ago, will not now be taking place at Hollinwood Crematorium.

The service has been switched to Dukinfield Crematorium, Hall Green Road, Tameside, SK16 4EP; the date and time (Friday 7 February, noon) are unaltered.

Mourners are invited afterwards to Oldham RUFC, Manor Park, Byrth Road, Bardsley, Oldham OL8 2TJ.