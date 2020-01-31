George Burgess has a hip problem, Adrain Lam reveals

Adrian Lam has revealed George Burgess has a hip injury after a difficult Super League debut.

Burgess lasted just 16 minutes in his Wigan bow, in which time he was on the receiving hits from halfback Blake Austin and Ben Murdoch-Masila, who trampled over the England international for the opening try.

Lam, who saw his side open to Super League season with a 16-10 win, admitted he may miss next week’s game.

“George got a knock on the hip that we’ve been trying to maintain,” Lam said.

“It’s been ongoing but we’ll manage that. It’s probably too soon for next week but we’ll have to see.

“We’ve strengthened our squad this year and the benefit is that we can put Joe Bullock or Mitch Clark in there. We were short in the middles last year and we’ve got some strength this year.”

Lam confirmed Sam Powell was ‘dazed’ after being stretchered off the field following Chris Hill’s high tackle, and praised the performance of both Bevan French and Zak Hardaker after they changed to new positions.

French played at fullback and impressed, while Hardaker moved to centre.

“We’ve made a decision to play him at fullback. Zak was outstanding I the centres tonight and with Bevan at the back it allows him to play a half role at times. No doubt during the year but he had an impact on the game at different times. We got a penalty at the end and had they let the play go he would have gone all the way through. He’s an exciting player.”