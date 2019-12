Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Featherstone Rovers player Natalie Harrowell.

The family have confirmed the funeral will take place on Friday, January 10 at Chanterlands Avenue Crematorium, Hull, at 2:30PM.

Natalie suddenly passed away last week after being hospitalised with a virus.

Her family have confirmed Natalie, who was 29, was two months pregnant.

The family is still awaiting the final pathologist report on the cause of Natalie’s death.