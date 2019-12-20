Featherstone regain Leeds’ PNG forward

Featherstone Rovers have signed Wellington Albert on a season-long loan.

The Papua New Guinea international impressed for the Championship club last year, where he spent time as part of their dual-reg agreement with Leeds.

He will now join up with James Webster’s squad as they look to go on a promotion charge.

“We have been working closely with Leeds Rhinos with a view to bringing Wellington back to the club for the 2020 season and thankfully Leeds have allowed him to re-join us,” the club’s football manager Steve Gill said.

“Wellington gave us real presence last season with his strong carries and off-loads and he became a real fans favourite in his short time he was here. Wellington welcomed the opportunity to return to the Rovers, I believe he will give us some extra firepower to an already formidable pack. We thank Steven Clough and the team at Millennium Support for their continued commitment to the club moving into 2020.”