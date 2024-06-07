Future latest on Catalans Dragons forward Chris Satae after being linked with Super League rival

CHRIS SATAE will not be leaving Catalans Dragons to join a Super League rival.

That’s according to French publication, L’Independant, which has revealed that Satae will stay at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for the remainder of his contract – which runs until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The powerful forward has been linked with a move to Hull FC, whose rebuild has been staggering to say the least ahead of the 2025 season with the likes of John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes all making the move to the MKM Stadium.

However, L’Independant has claimed that rumours of Satae joining the Black and Whites are ‘unfounded’ with the 31-year-old never expressing any sentiment to depart the French club.

Satae, of course, has history with Hull having been part of the East Yorkshire club for five seasons, impressing with his bulldozing runs and magnificent big hits in defence.

At Hull, the Tongan prop made almost 100 appearances and has made 12 for the Dragons so far in 2024.

