Castleford Tigers’ new recruitment focus as Craig Lingard admits ‘frustration’ on missing out on several targets for Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has admitted his ‘frustration’ at missing out on a number of potential signings.

The Tigers were linked with moves for the likes of Hull KR prop George King as well as current Castleford loanee Corey Hall, but Lingard has moved fast to tie down the likes of Liam Horne and Innes and Louis Senior.

Now Lingard has expressed the difficulty of the UK market as well as the importance of quota players.

“There is a little bit of work still to be done, there aren’t too many that are out of contract that need to be sorted out,” Lingard said.

“We are now looking externally and we’ve done a lot of work on that. That is a moving picture every single day of the week.

“The UK market is very slim pickings and those who are available there are a lot of teams going out for them and it is over-inflating the market.

“The ones that are out there can demand a little bit more money and that’s where we have got to be really sensible so we don’t pay over the odds.

“That’s where your quota spots become really important and provide value for money and that hasn’t happened sometimes in the past few seasons.

“Because of the quota spots we have available, it limits us on the number of positions we can bring in. It is a constantly moving jigsaw. One player might change the landscape of what you’ve got to do elsewhere.

“It’s frustrating at times but that is the recruitment game.”

The Tigers have been knocked back by the likes of Hull KR prop George King and Corey Hall and Lingard has expressed that the position Castleford currently find themselves in hasn’t helped.

“It’s really frustrating because we’ve got a plan and hopefully we can nail it but you don’t always get the people you want and sometimes your plans have to change.

“With the market being as it is the some of players out there that are commanding a lot of money.

“It’s difficult for us as a club to attract players because if players are wanting to win something over the next few years it won’t be with Castleford.

“We won’t be challenging at the top end of the table realistically. We are building.”

