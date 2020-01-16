Gale keen to get England shirt back

Luke Gale has expressed his excitement for the 2021 World Cup, and declared his intent to see England go one step further next year.

The halfback watched on as England were drawn against Samoa, Greece and France in the 2021 tournament, with the draw conducted by the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Jason Robinson and Katherine Grainger.

Gale played in the last World Cup as England reached the Final, agonisingly losing to Australia.

But he’s hoping England can avenge that defeat in next year’s event.

“There’s a new team in Greece, France who are obviously a good side I made my debut against and Samoa who we played in a mid-season friendly in 2017,” he said

“I think it’s going to be the biggest and best World Cup to date. The organisation has been great and it’s exciting.

“2017 in Australia was amazing, we got so close and fell at the final hurdle by the smallest margin. I think Wayne spoke about building for the next one, unfortunately, I’ve not been able to pull that shirt on since through injury. We’d love to go one step further.

“That first game will be a great game. I don’t think there’s a better place to start than Newcastle, I think they’ve bought into their rugby league, it’s a great city and it works there. The stadium is great, it’s real close to the city and it’s going to be an exciting start to the World Cup.”