Gareth Widdop announces retirement from England duty ahead of World Cup

Gareth Widdop has announced his retirement from international Rugby League.

The halfback played a role in England’s previous two World Cup campaigns, in 2013 and 2017, but has told head coach Shaun Wane that he does not want to be considered for this autumn’s tournament.

Widdop, 33, has made 28 appearances for England, scoring 171 points to come second behind only Kevin Sinfield in their points-scoring charts, as well as earning four caps for Great Britain.

“Playing for my country has given me some of the best moments and memories of my career, so this is a big decision for me,” said Widdop.

“I feel it’s time to move over and make way for the next crop of young internationals coming through.”

Widdop, who missed the last two months of the Super League season with a shoulder injury, is leaving Warrington Wolves at the end of three underwhelming years at the club.

He previously spent a decade in the NRL with Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons.