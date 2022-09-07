Three-man shortlist revealed for Super League Coach of the Year

The three-man shortlist for the 2022 Super League Coach of the Year award has been announced.

St Helens boss Kristian Woolf is among the nominees after leading his side to the League Leaders’ Shield.

Fellow play-off semi-finalist Matt Peet is also in contention for the award, having also helped Wigan Warriors to the Challenge Cup title in his first year as a head coach.

And the pair will go up against Paul Rowley, who has led Salford Red Devils to the play-offs in his maiden season in charge.

The Coach of the Year will be announced as part of the Betfred Super League Awards, which will be held at Headingley on Monday, September 19 from 9pm and can be watched on Super League’s YouTube channel.

The coaching nominees were revealed a day after the Young Player of the Year shortlist was announced featuring Leeds Rhinos’ Morgan Gannon, Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and St Helens’ Jack Welsby.

The shortlist for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel will be announced on Thursday, September 8.