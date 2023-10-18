Gareth Widdop officially retires from rugby league following Castleford Tigers exit

GARETH WIDDOP has officially retired from rugby league following his exit from Castleford Tigers.

The playmaker said his goodbyes to the West Yorkshire club after just one season at The Jungle and had been linked with a move to the Halifax Panthers, but he will now hang up his boots for good.

Widdop began his career in 2010 with the Melbourne Storm, registering 70 appearances before signing for the St George Ilawarra Dragons ahead of the 2014 NRL season.

There, the playmaker scored 33 tries and kicked 387 goals as well as six field goals in a six-year spell before moving to the UK to join the Warrington Wolves.

At Warrington, the 34-year-old made almost 50 appearances, signing for Castleford ahead of the 2023 Super League season. Widdop made 21 appearances for the Tigers.

Widdop took to Instagram to announce the news, saying: “All feels a little surreal writing this however all good things come to an end, after much thought and deliberation my time playing Rugby League professionally is up!

“From sleeping with my rugby boots on as a little boy in Halifax, my parents running me around everywhere so I could chase my dream, following through t0 live the dream in Australia being signed by the Melbourne Storm, to go on and win an NRL Grand Final playing alongside some of the greatest players to play the game who will no doubt will be future immortals, winning the World Club Challenge (what a feeling), playing for my country over 10 years, representing and pulling on that famous Great Britain jersey, the tours live on in memory, playing in the NRL All STars game to picking up a Dally M 5/8 of the Year award, having immense coaches out there, I can honestly say I’ve had the best!

“To the Dragons where I was honoured to captain the club for a number of years, the place where I will cherish every moment of watching my daughters grow up and cheer me on from the stands and my son running out every week to give me my kicking tee, those are the moments I lived for.

“Following my dream to play back in my home country with my grandma and grandad close by, Warrington and Cas served me well to my 300 games! Ive met some incredible, inspirational people along the way. The following of each and every club has been nothing but supportive, thank you so much for your kindness!

“I am looking forward and hoping to embrace this next chapter…For now taking some time out and seeing where this life takes me!”

