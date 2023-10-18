Castleford Tigers confirm Gareth Widdop’s exit from Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that Gareth Widdop has left the Super League club

Widdop played 21 times for the club in his 12-month stint, scoring one try, 37 goals and one drop goal.

Danny Wilson spoke to ctrlfc.com about Widdop’s departure and said: “I would like to thank Gaz for his contribution to the club across his time here and wish him well for the future. We as a club had conversations at the back end of the season and foresaw the departure coming. We brought in Luke [Hooley] and Rowan [Milnes] to fill that void for 2024 and I think their arrivals will do just that.”

