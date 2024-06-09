Garry Schofield picks out key Wigan Warriors figures behind Challenge Cup triumph

MANY congratulations to Wigan on the comprehensive Challenge Cup final triumph which means they hold all four trophies available to Super League clubs.

Already in possession of the League Leaders’ Shield and title from last year, and having accounted for Penrith in the World Club Challenge in February, they saw off Warrington at the place where they particularly love winning.

It was a shame Sam Burgess’s boys didn’t put up more of a fight at Wembley, but that’s not Wigan’s fault.

I criticised them for their attitude in the league meeting between the sides the week before, but on Saturday they were spot on, and didn’t really have to get out of second gear to lift the trophy for the 21st time.

They just don’t get fed up with winning things, do they?

That’s down to a lot of factors, and a lot of people, but I feel we should pick out chief executive Kris Radlinski, coach Matt Peet and his right-hand men Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai.

All of them have worked hard to help get Wigan back to the forefront of the game after that spell of dominance by St Helens.

Yes, they have great players, but they have to be moulded into a winning team, and that comes from setting the right standards and doing the right things day in, day out.

They have the occasional lapse, but not many.

Wigan’s challenge now is to push on and win Super League, and you clearly wouldn’t bet against it.

As for Warrington, Sam and his players have to learn the lessons, lick their wounds and bounce back.

We’d hoped the final would be a classic, but their forwards just didn’t seem to have enough purpose to match, never mind better Wigan’s, and so lay the platform to give their creative players the chance to shine and produce those moments of brilliance.

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,434 (June 10, 2024)

