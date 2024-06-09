Injury Corner: Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers suffer concerning blows

WARRINGTON WOLVES and Castleford Tigers will be looking to some of their stars’ fitness levels ahead of Super League Round 14.

Warrington second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who has earned rave reviews for his performances during the 2024 Super League season so far, never returned for the second-half after being stifled by a stern Wigan defence in the first-half of the final.

Wolves head coach Sam Burgess revealed in his post-match press conference that Fitzgibbon had been struggling with a back injury leading in to the final.

Meanwhile, Castleford suffered a concerning blow last week when Paul McShane was withdrawn late just before the Tigers’ drubbing by Leeds Rhinos.

It has since been revealed to League Express that some screws have been displaced in McShane’s arm from his previous operation on a broken arm suffered during the 2023 season.

The current dilemma for the Tigers is to work out if the plates need to come out and replaced, which can be done if the bone is healthy.

