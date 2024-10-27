Garry Schofield’s England-Samoa verdict and team Shaun Wane should pick next week

THERE were plenty of things to enjoy as England comprehensively beat Samoa at Wigan – but a few which weren’t quite so good.

I thought the tourists, like Tonga last year, were a bit of a disappointment, and I just hope they find some form before Saturday and make the second Test match worthy of that name.

Better discipline and shaking off a bit of rust is the key, because Samoa showed a few bright flashes, and clearly have the potential to score tries.

But they need to find some consistency in their play, not just produce little bits here and there, and stop giving away so many needless penalties and so much possession, because doing that provided the platform for England to dominate.

I didn’t agree with all of Shaun Wane’s selections, but to be fair to him, the players he picked all did their jobs.

George Williams exploited the freedom he was given and showed just what a quality operator he is, Victor Radley was really good in that back row and Matty Ashton weighing in with those two tries.

I’ve never been one for giving away Test caps, and fitness permitting, I think Waney should select the same players next week and give them the opportunity to complete a 2-0 series win (I repeat, it’s a real shame it’s not three matches).

I’m looking forward to attending at Headingley – and fair play to the governing body for inviting me to this one.

I’ve had a go at them in the past for not acknowledging past players, so it’s only right that I thank RFL chief executive Tony Sutton for getting in touch.

The fact it’s at one of my old stomping grounds adds a bit of spice from my point of view, and I’m hoping it’s tighter than at Wigan, but that England win again.