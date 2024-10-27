Sheffield Eagles boss Mark Aston to appeal ban after vowing to clear his name

SHEFFIELD stalwart Mark Aston has been suspended from coaching or having an influence over team selection at any Rugby League club until end of April 2026.

The 57-year-old former Eagles player, who started a second spell as coach in 2007, has vowed to clear his name and has indicated he will appeal.

The 18-month punishment follows an RFL investigation and an operational rules tribunal (held on 17 October) into alleged breaches of the governing body’s player welfare guidelines and medical standards by Aston and Sheffield physiotherapist Mick Heys. The outcome was conveyed to the parties concerned five days later.

The case concerns the appearance of Matty Marsh in the Challenge Cup sixth-round defeat at Wigan on March 22, thirteen days after the fullback sustained a head injury during the fifth-round win at Swinton and without receiving the necessary medical clearance to return.

Heys has been suspended from holding a medical position in Rugby League for 18 months, with six months suspended for a year.

That reflects that he “admitted his conduct at the outset” and “has apologised and expressed significant remorse”, and means his suspension runs until October 31, 2025.

In imposing the sentences, tribunal chair Judge Christopher Batty wrote: “These are very serious breaches of the operational rules designed to protect the welfare of those who play the game.”

Sheffield Eagles were a party to the tribunal and the RFL expect to reach an agreed decision with the club in accordance with operational rules and pending the outcome of any appeal process, which is likely to involve a “considerable” fine and a monitoring, improvement and educational plan.

The Championship club suspended Aston and Heys on a “no-fault basis” when the RFL announced the investigation at the end of July.

Sheffield were third in the table before the investigation was announced and finished seventh. missing out on the play-offs on points difference.

Assistant coaches Keith Senior and Simon Brown took interim charge. Senior has now left the club, which is yet to confirm who will be at the reins of the team going forward.

Castleford-born Aston made his Sheffield debut as a halfback in 1986 and helped them win the Challenge Cup in 1998, winning the Lance Todd Trophy.

He represented Great Britain and also had a spell at Featherstone.

Following the original Eagles’ merger with Huddersfield in late 1999, he was central to the launch of the current club and became player-coach.

When Aston retired as a player in 2004, he had made 389 appearances for the two versions of the club.

He was coach of Ireland from 2011 until 2017.

Aston told The Mirror: “Having discovered the outcome of the hearing, I am naturally disappointed with the findings and will now explore all my options in a quest to clear my name.

“During my 25-year (coaching) career, I have been proud to hold an unblemished record and player welfare has always been of the utmost importance. I can only ever act on the information at my disposal.

“For now, I would like to thank the people closest to me who have been so supportive throughout a very difficult period.

“I can confirm that I will contest the verdict of the charge and continue to fight in order to prove my innocence, clear my name and return to the profession I love the most.”

Club supporters have established a GoFundMe page to raise money for Aston to take the case to Sport Resolutions, the independent body that organises arbitration and mediation in relation to issues that arise in sporting contexts.

