Lee Gaskell set for chance to make early impression at Wakefield Trinity

Versatile new signing Lee Gaskell could get the chance to make an early impression in a pivotal position at Wakefield.

The former Huddersfield man, who has signed a two-year Trinity deal, has played a variety of roles at the back over a career that started at St Helens and has also included a stint at Bradford as well as a loan spell at Salford.

That flexibility appealed to Wakefield, and with Mason Lino a doubt for the opening Super League game at home to Hull on Sunday week, February 13, 31-year-old Gaskell may play alongside skipper Jacob Miller in the halves.

Samoa international scrum-half Lino played in all but one of Trinity’s 25 matches last year, his first at the club after signing from Newcastle Knights on a three-year contract.

The ex-New Zealand Warriors player, who will be 28 on Friday, crossed for six tries and kicked 76 goals and one field-goal.

But Lino, who came through the Warriors’ development system to make 34 NRL appearances for his two clubs, has missed all three of Wakefield’s pre-season games, against Leeds, Halifax and Featherstone (Trinity also sent a development side to Oldham) with what coach Willie Poching has called “one niggle or another”.

Poching played ex-Widnes man Brad Walker, normally a loose-forward, alongside Gaskell in the Boxing Day clash at Leeds, Miller and Walker in Scott Grix’s testimonial at Halifax and Miller and Gaskell at Featherstone, where Trinity lost 22-18.

The Wakefield coach, who is approaching his first full campaign, called it a “blip”, pointing out: “That’s what pre-season is for, to iron things out. We are on course, but we need to use it as a wake-up call.”

Poching will take his players on a team-bonding trip to the Peak District before the Hull clash.

“It’s a mini-camp so we can spend some time together and do some team activities,” he explained.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.