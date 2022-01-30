Sam Powell determined to secure new Wigan Warriors contract

Wigan hooker Sam Powell knows he cannot afford to rest on his laurels this season if he wants to win a new contract with the Warriors.

There had been a lot of speculation at the end of last season whether the 29-year-old was contracted for the 2022 Betfred Super League campaign.

He has now revealed he was always contracted for this season, but his current deal does expire once this season finishes and he will be doing his best to remain at the club.

Powell is a product of the Wigan Academy and joined the Warriors at the age of 16 from amateur club Wigan St Patricks.

The hooker was a consistent player for the Warriors last season as he started 23 times.

“My contract wasn’t up at the end of last season; I was always coming back for this one. My last contract was three years, so this is my last year of that current deal. Obviously, I am trying hard and do my thing for the team and hopefully I can earn a new one on the back of that.

“I hope I still have a future at the club. My main goal is to be consistent and play good rugby for Wigan. Whatever comes on the back of that happens.”

Powell admits he is happy that scrums have returned to Rugby League

“The game was a little bit quicker without the scrums. We all understand why scrums weren’t allowed but bringing them back gives each team a chance to have a shot at a set line and manipulate numbers from the scrum rather than seeing a full line of twelve men defending.

“Teams will line up differently, but it gives you a chance to manipulate defences and take the opportunities it presents.”

