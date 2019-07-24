George Burgess to Wigan? Adrian Lam confirms interest following reports of agreed deal

Wigan coach Adrian Lam has declared interest in England international George Burgess.

Sensational reports in the Sydney Morning Herald claimed the prop was set to take up a major three-year deal with the Warriors ahead of next season.

Burgess, who is currently suspended after being charged for eye-gouging, is off-contract at the end of the season and his current club, South Sydney, has confirmed he will leave when the season comes to a close.

That has sparked rumours of a move to Super League, and Lam added fuel to the fire by confirming Wigan had held talks with Burgess’ representatives about a potential move.

“It’s quite obvious we’re short in the middles and like, I’m sure, every other Super League club, we’ve shown interest in him and contacted his manager,” Lam told Wigan Today.

“I’m not sure where it’s at, hopefully we could get him over to Super League but I don’t know where we sit.

“He’d be outstanding for this place. We have a couple of props reaching the end of their careers (Tony Clubb and Ben Flower) and some young ones, and George’d be in the middle and help the younger ones coming through,” said Lam, nodding to the likes of Ollie Partington and Liam Byrne.

“He’d be a great asset but I’m sure all the Super League clubs would want him on board.”

The Warriors have a marquee player spot available heading into 2020. Jackson Hastings will be one of the club’s two allocated marquees, but George Williams’ departure means they still have one spot remaining.