Josh Johnson attracting interest from Super League clubs after top-flight return

Salford prop Josh Johnson’s impressive return to Super League has already seen him attract plenty of interest from several top-flight clubs.

The 24-year-old made a surprise move to the Red Devils earlier this month, but has already made a huge impact, playing a telling role during back-to-back wins for Ian Watson’s side against Warrington and Catalans.

Johnson had been combining a day job with a part-time contract at Championship side Barrow prior to his return to the top-flight, but League Express has learned that several suitors have emerged for Johnson’s services in 2020.

The prop has only signed with the Red Devils on a deal initially until the end of the current campaign, and while Salford are interested in retaining him themselves ahead of a rebuild for Ian Watson next year, they will have plenty of competition.

Sources have told League Express in recent days that ‘five or six’ top-flight clubs want to sign Johnson.

The forward was released by Hull Kingston Rovers at the end of last season along with several first-team players, and was eventually forced to drop down to the Championship to reignite his career.

But he is now set for a prolonged stay in the top-flight, it seems.