George King reveals he turned down other Super League clubs to make Huddersfield Giants move

HAVING made almost 100 appearances for Hull KR, it came as a surprise for many within the rugby league fraternity to see George King being deemed surplus to requirements at Craven Park.

Of course, aged 29 and in the prime of his career, it was no surprise that the Ireland international was inundated with offers from around Super League – one of whom was listed at the time as being Castleford Tigers.

But, after weighing up his options, King chose Huddersfield Giants and now he has opened up on making that decision to join his hometown club.

“I’m a local lad and I’m from the area,” King told League Express.

“It was a bit of a no-brainer if I’m being honest. I did have other offers (from Super League clubs) so I had to put it on the table and decide with my family what the best was for us.

“I love the place of Huddersfield, I love the town and I’m a big Huddersfield Town fan too so it’s always nice coming back to play at the stadium.

“I’m just looking forward to doing it on a regular basis for the Giants.”

King also feels that the Huddersfield squad is ‘buying into’ what new permanent head coach Luke Robinson is trying to instil at the Super League club.

“All the lads have been enjoying it and are really buying into it. It’s obviously early days still and I’ve only been around the lads a few days whilst I’ve been injured and homebound.

“But you can tell with the smiles on the players’ faces that they are buying in and looking forward to the season starting.”

