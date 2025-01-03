Every Super League club’s highest and lowest home attendance during the 2024 season

LOOKING back at the 2024 Super League season, some statistics stand out more than others – including every Super League club’s highest and lowest attendances at their respective homes.

In first, rather unsurprisingly, Wigan Warriors hold the record for the largest home attendance in 2024, with 20,152 whilst their lowest didn’t fall below five figures at 11,660.

Hull FC, despite having a terrible season with just three wins, have the second highest home crowd of 20,014 when Hull KR came to town in Round One. Their lowest, however, was a lowly 5,771.

Next up are St Helens with a high of 17,980 – of course when neighbours Wigan came to town – whilst their lowest attendance fellow 10,000 at 9,808.

Leeds Rhinos may not have had the highest attendance of the season with 17,535, but they did have the highest lowest attendance (if that makes sense) with 12,297.

Warrington Wolves are up next with a highest crowd of 12,181 and a lowest of 8,471, whilst Catalans Dragons had a high of 11,083 and a low of 7,750.

Hull KR had a high of 11,050 and a low of 9,524, with Leigh Leopards a high of 10,308 and a low of 6,677.

Castleford Tigers weren’t too far behind the Leopards with a high of 10,117, with their lowest coming in at 6,965.

There was then a massive drop to Huddersfield Giants, whose highest came in at 6,812 and their lowest at a dismal 3,330.

Salford Red Devils weren’t too far behind with a high of 6,177 and a low of 2,843 whilst London Broncos brought up the rear with a high of 5,102 and a low of 1,900.