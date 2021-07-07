Ghana Rugby League Champions crowned

The men’s and inaugural women’s and junior champions have been decided in Ghana after a six week season of highly competitive rugby league. Ghana Skolars men emerged victorious after beating Ghana Bulls 14-8 in the final round of matches at Legon Field in Accra, which saw them finish one point ahead of their rivals on the standings. Accra Panthers were third ahead of newcomers Nungua Tigers.

Panthers Ladies took the women’s title a point in front of the Tigers, while African Warriors won their three match series 2-1 against Firm Foundation to take the Junior crown.

Warriors’ player Mohammed Yakubu said: “I am very grateful for this opportunity given my team and I. I would like to thank my coach Eric Sowah for encouraging and making time for the team to get to this point as champions and history makers.”

RLFG general manger Jafaru Mustapha added: “The future of rugby league in Ghana is bright. With these matches completed, we move to selecting players to represent the Ghana Origin sides as we prepare the best for playing for their country.”

The Rugby League World Cup is due to take place 23 October – 27 November this year.