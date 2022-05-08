Huddersfield Giants’ Luke Yates seeking personal redemption in second Challenge Cup final

Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates is hoping for Challenge Cup glory after suffering pain in the final in 2020, despite the challenge of playing Wigan in the final.

The Giants will meet the Warriors at Tottenham after bulldozing Hull KR on Saturday.

Yates was a member of the Salford team that was edged out by Leeds at Wembley two years ago behind closed doors.

Now he wants redemption as Huddersfield seek to end their silverware drought, having last won the Challenge Cup in 1953.

Their last piece of silverware was the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013, whereas they last won the Championship in 1962.

“It was an unreal performance,” said Yates.

“I knew we had that in the bank if we could turn up in the way we did. The lads had a good mentality and we got the job done.

“It’s exciting times. I want to get one back after 2020. I know how bad it feels after losing one, so we’ll be doing everything we can.”

Yates credited the Giants’ defence, effort and their halves for the one-sided victory over the Robins.

Tries to Josh Jones, Innes Senior, Jermaine McGillvary and Owen Trout ensured the win for Huddersfield.

“We were relentless with our defence and our transitions,” the Australian said.

“The halves did a great job. The right edge, where we were transitioning on, Jez (McGillvary), Leroy (Cudjoe) and Chris McQueen were unbelievable.

“It was a great team performance.”

The Giants struggled last year, in Ian Watson’s first season in charge, but this year they have improved and are now into the Challenge Cup Final and sit fifth in Super League.

Yates believes the team is seeing the benefits now of a difficult 2021 campaign.

“We’ve got a better senior playing group,” the Giants captain said.

“Watto’s signed some great individuals and we’ve had a good buy-in from the playing group. Everyone’s driving towards the same goal.

“That shows on the field, whereas last year we had a lot of injuries and inconsistency in the team. We played a lot of young lads, so it was a positive on that sense as it gave some boys some time.

“And we’re seeing the fruits of that now.”

The former Salford and London forward recognises the nature of the challenge represented by Wigan, however.

“They’re a real tough team,” Yates said.

“They’ve got some great individuals; great, fast outside backs and tough middles, so we’ll have our work cut out.

“We’ve played them already this year and we didn’t play well. We’ve got them this Thursday in Super League, so it will be a good test for us.”

