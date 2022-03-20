Ian Watson on development of ‘exceptional’ Oliver Russell into Huddersfield Giants star

Ian Watson wants Oliver Russell to underpin a two-pronged Huddersfield Giants push for progress this year.

The John Smith’s Stadium side, who are targeting the Super League play-offs after finishing a disappointing ninth last season, went into their game at Hull on the back of four wins in their opening five matches.

And on Sunday, they start their Challenge Cup campaign with a trip to Championship side Barrow Raiders, which will be screened live by the BBC.

While Huddersfield haven’t gone beyond the quarter-finals since 2012, when they lost 33-6 to Warrington Wolves in the semis, Watson guided Salford Red Devils to Wembley two years ago, his side losing 17-16 to Leeds Rhinos.

Now he is in his second year at the Huddersfield helm, and pleased by the development of halfback Russell, 23, who came through the club’s much-vaunted Academy and made his first-team debut in 2018.

While the squad also includes experienced close-season signings Tui Lolohea and Theo Fages as well as Australian Jack Cogger and hot teenage prospect Will Pryce (Fages and Cogger were ruled out of the Hull game through injury), Watson has been happy to call on Russell.

“He has experience and confidence,” Watson explained.

“What happens with young players, especially halfbacks, is that they are written off at an early age.

“When we arrived at the club, we were told he was scatty and lacked composure, but since he’s come in, he’s really developed.

“He’s been exceptional for the team and his defence has been outstanding.

“It’s a factor of him playing more games and being more confident because of that, and he sees himself as a first-team player rather than a kid.

“He just needed the confidence putting in him.

“At the back end of last year our spine was Olly, Will Pryce and Olly Ashall-Bott (now at Toulouse Olympique) and they were learning together. It was a good triangle to have.”

