Wigan Warriors ace Jai Field on friendly rivalry with Bevan French

Wigan talisman Jai Field says he sees fellow Australian Bevan French as a friend, not a rival.

With former Dream Team fullback French looking on as he nears his return from a hamstring injury, Field produced another bright performance in that role as the Warriors beat Castleford Tigers 32-22 on Thursday night.

Field, himself sidelined by a hamstring tear for a large part of last season, went into the game at the DW Stadium after having been named Super League Player of the Month for February.

The former Parramatta man, who moved to the UK ahead of last season, two years after French switched from the Eels, has helped Wigan win five of their first six games.

He grabbed a hat-trick of tries as visitors Leeds Rhinos were downed 34-12 in round two, and a double in the 29-28 round-four victory over Toulouse Olympique in France.

And Field grabbed his seventh of the season as the Warriors bounced back after their 28-0 drubbing by Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

How Matt Peet will accommodate both him and French in his side has become a talking point.

And the 24-year-old said: “Obviously there’s a decision for the coach once Bevan is back.

“But Bevan and I have a great relationship and I’ve been through all the rehab work he has been doing, so I know what it’s been like for him.

“Last year was disappointing for me with the injury but now I’m just trying to do the best I can for the team.

“Last season, we won seven on the bounce, went to Catalans and got done, then lost the next four. So this time, we knew we needed to respond to that last defeat, and we managed it.”

Peet, whose side host Salford Red Devils in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup on Friday, said: “I’m happy with the result, it was important.

“It was a game we were desperate to win. They’ve got quality, we’ve had a bit of travel and there were changes to the team with bumps and bruises.

“It was an inconsistent performance, and there’s improvement in us with the ball, but I was feeling this was a tricky fixture, so the win is the most important thing.”

Zak Hardaker scored the game’s first try against his former club to reach the 500-points mark for Wigan. He also kicked six goals, including his 200th for the Warriors.

