Chris Hill believes Huddersfield Giants fitness guru can keep him on track

Chris Hill says he’s looking forward to working with renowned fitness guru Greg Brown after moving from Warrington to Huddersfield.

The international prop, who hasn’t given up hope of featuring in a third World Cup this Autumn, has penned a two-year deal at the Giants, and will be approaching his 36th birthday as it ends.

Hill, who played his first Super League game with Leigh in 2005, says he still has fuel left in the tank, having benefited from the Covid-enforced break from matches in 2020.

And the man who missed just one of Warrington’s 25 games last season reckons the combination of his own experience and conditioner Brown’s expertise can help him stay fit and fresh.

“Greg was noted for the work he did alongside (Giants coach) Ian Watson at Salford. The two of them are now at Huddersfield, and I’m looking forward to finding out what he’s all about,” explained Hill.

Giants stalwart Leroy Cudjoe recently agreed a one-year contract extension and immediately sang the praises off Brown, a former University of Huddersfield physiotherapy and sports conditioning student.

He is in his second spell at his hometown club, having been there from 2006 until 2015. He returned in November 2020, when Watson moved from Salford having guided the Red Devils to the Grand Final and Challenge Cup Final.

Hill added: “I think that over the years, I’ve got to know my own body better and have got accustomed to how to manage myself away from the game. Like a lot of players, I think that break from matches in 2020 helped me.

“No one wanted it to happen but having had a long number of years with only a minimal rest between each season, to have that chance to escape the effects of regular games gave the body a chance to rest and refresh itself.

“I felt fine last season. And now, changing clubs and training systems is helping keep me going. I’m hoping Greg can do his bit to keep things that way for the next two years.”

Huddersfield open their pre-season schedule with a trip to Dewsbury for Rams’ forward Michael Knowles’ testimonial on Saturday week, January 15 (1pm).

Will Pryce’s elevation to number one was the main talking point as Huddersfield revealed their squad numbers for the new season.

The talented teenager emerged playing at stand-off last year, but coach Ian Watson has suggested his future at the Giants is more likely to be at fullback, with Ashton Golding taking number five.

Huddersfield 2022 squad numbers: 1 Will Pryce (last season Ashton Golding), 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding (Darnell McIntosh), 6 Tui Lolohea (Lee Gaskell), 7 Theo Fages (Aidan Sezer), 8 Chris Hill (Luke Yates), 9 Danny Levi (Adam O’Brien), 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones (Kenny Edwards), 12 Chris McQueen (Joe Wardle), 13 Luke Yates (Josh Jones), 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout (Chris McQueen), 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo (Jack Ashworth), 19 Adam O’Brien (James Cunningham), 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior (James Gavet), 23 Olly Russell, 24 Ollie Roberts (Louis Senior), 25 Innes Senior (Owen Trout), 26 Nathan Mason (Jon-Luke Kirby), 27 Jack Ashworth (Sam Wood), 28 Robson Stevens (Sam Hewitt), 29 Sam Hewitt (Ronan Michael), 30 Jon Luke Kirby (Chester Butler), 31 Olly Ashall-Bott, 32 Fenton Rogers (Will Pryce), 33 Aidan McGowan, 34 Kieran Rush (Nathaniel Peteru), 35 George Roby (Nathan Peats), 36 Chester Butler.

