Matt Peet defends Wigan Warriors fan expectations

New Wigan coach Matt Peet says Warriors supporters have every right to expect success every season, with his aim to bring silverware back to the DW Stadium.

Wigan finished fourth in the 2021 Super League season but failed to reach the Grand Final, with arch rivals St Helens claiming their third Premiership in a row.

The Warriors have not won a Grand Final since 2018, despite winning the League Leaders’ Shield in 2020 and reaching the decider that year.

But new Cherry and Whites coach Peet believes the club’s supporters should be feeling disappointed that no trophy was won last season.

“I don’t think it’s unrealistic; our fans should be feeling like that,” he said.

“That’s why you support a team – to see them in the big games and to go on a journey with the team. That’s what we want to do, to take our fans on a journey that they enjoy.

“I feel like if we can concentrate on providing a great time for our fans, by winning big games, by playing a certain style and by having undoubted commitment, then I think eventually we’re going to win something and be in those big games.

“It’s a day-to-day process; our fans are on the journey with us, but they have the right to expect us to be in those big games and we’re going to get there by having a rock-solid culture, by having every play improving on a day-to-day basis and looking after one another.

“It’s hard work, honesty and looking after the group.”

Peet served as an assistant coach to Adrian Lam at the DW Stadium for the past two seasons.

And he admits the 2021 season was a rollercoaster for Wigan.

“It had its moments,” admits the 37-year-old.

“I think it was a bit of a rollercoaster season; we won the first seven and then we went to the Catalans and got disposed of comfortably, and I think that rocked us a little bit. And we never really recovered.

“So, it was an up and down season. Within the club everyone was working hard but we just weren’t getting the performances that were required here.”

Wigan have been busy in the off-season with new signings Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago and Cade Cust from the NRL, along with Iain Thornley from Leigh and London pair Abbas Miski and Ramon Silva.

Departing the Warriors have been Jackson Hastings, Oliver Gildart, Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Dominic Manfredi and Amir Bourouh.

Peet says he is happy with the squad at his disposal for the 2022 campaign.

“We’re always looking, but I’m happy with the squad that we will take into round one,” he said.

“Certainly, in the first half of the season you’ve always got one eye on the market, but I’d be more than happy if this was the squad for the year.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.