Giants sign 2020 recruit early in loan deal

Huddersfield Giants have brought in 2020 signing Chester Butler to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Butler, League Express’ Championship Player of the Year for 2019, had already agreed to join the club ahead of next season from hometown club Halifax.

But the Giants have confirmed they secured a deal for the centre/back-rower before last week’s deadline, and he is now in contention for the remainder of the season as Huddersfield look to avoid the drop.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season last term, scoring 10 tries in 24 games for Fax while playing for Wales in their European Championship campaign, scoring twice in three games.

Butler is the grandson of rugby league legend Colin Dixon, the Great Britain international who featured in the 1972 World Cup winning side.

“I’ve trained today and met all the lads and I’m ready to go if Simon (Woolford) thinks I can do a job,” he said.

“I had planned obviously to come in later in the year but there is a chance now and I’m happy to work around training and start the process of integrating into the club.”