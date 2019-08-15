Sea Eagles maintain top four push

Manly Sea Eagles continued their push for a top-four place with a comfortable 32-12 win over playoff-chasing Wests Tigers.

Manly were on top in the first quarter and they got their reward when Jack Gosiewski got on the end of Daly Cherry-Evans’ kick. But Wests were able to respond through a clever set play which saw David Nofoaluma score off a brilliant pass from Benji Marshall.

But the combination of Gosiewski and Cherry-Evans reaped another try for the former before Dylan Walker ran in for a try off Tom Trbjoevic’s break as Manly earned themselves a comfortable lead at the break.

Manly continues to apply pressure in the second half. It did take them 26 minutes to crack their opponents, however. Jorge Taufua took advantage of a quick play-the-ball from Tom Trbojevic to crash over.

Then two minutes later, Reuben Garrick passed back on the inside close to Wests’ line to set up Moses Suli.

Chris Lawrence’s break led to Luke Brooks scoring a consolation for the Tigers with eight minutes to play but Addin Fonua-Blake had the final say for the Sea Eagles.

Sea Eagles: T Trbojevic, Taufua, Elliot, Suli, Garrick, Walker, Cherry-Evans, Fonua-Blake, Koroisau, Taupau, Thompson, Gosiewski, J Trbojevic; Interchanges: Fainu, Waddell, Boyle, Paseka

Tries: Gosiewski 2, Walker, Taufua, Suli, Fonua-Blake; Goals: Garrick 4

Tigers: Thompson, Momirovski, Talau, Marsters, Nofoaluma, Marshall, Brooks, Eisenhuth, Liddle, Clark, Lawrence, Matterson; Interchanges: Mikaele, Taylor, Twal, McQueen

Tries: Nofoaluma, Brooks; Goals: Momirovski 2

On report: Brooks (8) – use of knees

